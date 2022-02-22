Gold prices hit a near nine month-high on Tuesday, after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, boosting demand for the safe-haven metal. Feb 22 (Reuters) – Gold prices hit a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine crisis deepens - February 21, 2022
- Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine crisis deepens - February 21, 2022
- UBS sees ‘short-lived’ strength for gold, expects prices to drop to $1,600 by year-end - February 21, 2022