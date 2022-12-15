Gold prices retreated more than 1.5% on Thursday, falling to their lowest levels in a week, as the dollar strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled higher interest rates for a longer period.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops below $1,800 on USD strength, despite falling US bond yields - December 15, 2022
- How and why seniors should invest in gold - December 15, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week low as dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed - December 15, 2022