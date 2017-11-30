Spot gold heading for first monthly gain since August * Gold in narrowest range in 12 years – reut.rs/2AHXSbd * Silver falls to eight-week low at $16.47/oz (Recasts, updates prices, adds detail/quote; changes dateline) By Maytaal Angel Nov 30, LONDON …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week low as dollar weighs - November 30, 2017
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound, but Likely to Finish Higher for Month - November 30, 2017
- Gold Prices Slip To 1-Week Low Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data - November 30, 2017