Spot gold may target $1,263/oz- technicals * Platinum, palladium hit more than one-week low (Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Apeksha Nair Oct 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices touched the lowest in more than one week on Thursday, as the dollar stood firm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-week low as dollar holds firm - October 19, 2017
- Gold hits over 1-week low as dollar holds firm - October 19, 2017
- Gold Prices Down In Asia After Regional Data Sets, India Demand In Focus - October 18, 2017