U.S. Treasury yields at highest since late-2018 * Gold prices down for second straight session (Recasts, adds details and comments, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam April 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD tests 21-DMA support amid surging yields, Fed’s Beige Book eyed - April 19, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits over one-week low as firm Treasury yields, dollar dim appeal - April 19, 2022
- Gold Price Today Drops to Rs 53,100 After Month’s High in Last Session; Should you Buy? - April 19, 2022