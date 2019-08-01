PRECIOUS-Gold hits two-week low on doubts over further U.S. rate cuts

Investors await U.S. labour market report (Updates prices, adds fresh comments) By Swati Verma Spot gold XAU= fell 0.5% to $1,407.13 per ounce as of 1017GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 17 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)