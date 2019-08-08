PRECIOUS-Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Spot gold was little changed at $1,500.20 per ounce as of 0439 GMT. On Wednesday, prices soared over 2% to breach the $1,500 barrier for the first time since April 2013. U.S. gold futures were down …
