Gold prices steadied below last session’s two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar stood firm, with investors eyeing the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting for its outlook on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 2-week high as investors await Fed decision - March 16, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Trade Sideways Following Weak Retail Sales Report - March 16, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – $1744.30 Potential Trigger Point for Acceleration into $1787.30 - March 16, 2021