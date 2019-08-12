Traders see 69% chance of 25 bps US rate cut in Sept (Updates prices) Aug 12 (Reuters) – Gold rose on Monday, holding above thepsychological $1,500 level as investors’ demand for safe-havenbullion …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Discovery Gold Corp. Is A $150M+ Empty Shell, False Company Statements – 98% Downside - August 12, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm above $1,500 on global growth worries - August 12, 2019
- GT Gold Announces Changes to its Management Team - August 12, 2019