SPDR Gold Trust holdings decline 0.13% on Tuesday (Adds comments; updates prices) Oct 24 (Reuters) – Gold prices barely moved on Thursday as investors waited for clarity on Brexit after the European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds ground as investors await clarity on Brexit - October 24, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground as investors await clarity on Brexit - October 24, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Consolidates as Hedgefunds Sell Long Positions - October 23, 2019