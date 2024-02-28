US GDP increased at a 3.2% annualized rate in fourth quarter Fed’s Bowman: Will stay cautious on monetary policy Palladium down over 2% (Rewrites, adds comments and updates prices as of 1428 GMT) By …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends its consolidation around $2,030 - February 28, 2024
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground as traders buckle in for Fed cues - February 28, 2024
- Gold holds ground as traders buckle in for Fed cues - February 28, 2024