Sept 28 (Reuters) – Gold prices were subdued on Thursday, having slid to their lowest in about six months in the last session, as an elevated U.S. dollar and Treasury yields continued to exert …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 6-month low as higher US rates bite - September 28, 2023
- Gold price extends losses amid headwinds from strong US Dollar, yields - September 28, 2023
- Commodity Capsule: Gold Prices Plummet to 6-Month Lows as Dollar and Treasury Yields Soar - September 28, 2023