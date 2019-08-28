PRECIOUS-Gold holds near six-year high on economic gloom

Aug 28 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, trading close to a more than six-year high on fears of an economic slowdown amid a protracted Sino-U.S. trade conflict, boosting appetite for …
