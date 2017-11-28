PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady after N.Korea missile test

Nov 29 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as the reaction to North Korea’s latest missile test was muted, while palladium hovered near the 17-year peak touched in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,294.12 …
