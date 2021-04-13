April 13 (Reuters) – Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as market participants kept to the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to shed more light on recovery in the world’s largest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as markets await U.S. inflation data
April 13 (Reuters) – Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as market participants kept to the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to shed more light on recovery in the world’s largest …