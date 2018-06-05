Spot gold targets low of $1,281.76/oz -technicals * Palladium off six week highs hit on Monday (Recasts, updates prices, adds details) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as the dollar steadied near a six …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady, but upbeat economic outlook a threat
Spot gold targets low of $1,281.76/oz -technicals * Palladium off six week highs hit on Monday (Recasts, updates prices, adds details) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as the dollar steadied near a six …