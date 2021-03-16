Fed’s two-day meeting starts later on Tuesday * Investors eye U.S. retail sales data at 1230 GMT (Adds details, quotes, updates prices) By Brijesh Patel March 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to sink towards the $1,500 mark – Deutsche Bank - March 16, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady despite firm dollar as Fed comes into focus - March 16, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 16 March 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 11,000 per 10 grams from record level, should you buy? - March 16, 2021