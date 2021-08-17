Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, hovering near an over one-week peak, as support from safe haven demand amid rising Delta variant cases offset pressure from a firmer dollar. Aug 17 (Reuters) – Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces hurdle near $1,790 as USD remains strong - August 16, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady near one-week high on virus woes - August 16, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears are lurking at key resistance - August 16, 2021