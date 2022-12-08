Gold is likely to find it difficult to build directional momentum one way or another until the Fed meet,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastytrade. “If the Fed outcome is in line with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Could Test $1,800 Before New Year 2023 - December 8, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lines around $1,785, awaits upcoming FOMC meeting - December 8, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight range as traders hunker down for Fed - December 8, 2022