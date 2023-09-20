US Fed policy statement due on Wednesday * Benchmark 10-year bond yields stay elevated (Updates prices as of 1759 GMT) By Brijesh Patel Sept 19 (Reuters) – Gold held near a two-week peak on Tuesday, although prices were stuck in a narrow range as focus turned to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for updates on the interest rate outlook and economic projections.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight range with focus on Fed policy meeting - September 20, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal trades at 59,222 and silver at 72,284 - September 20, 2023
- Gold prices firm as US dollar eases, Fed meeting looms - September 20, 2023