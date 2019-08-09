Gold up 4.4%, silver gains about 5% so far this week * SPDR Gold holdings up 1.8% so far this week * Precious metals funds reap 4th biggest weekly inflows -BAML (Updates prices) Aug 9 (Reuters) – Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers around $1,500/oz, posts best week in three years
Gold up 4.4%, silver gains about 5% so far this week * SPDR Gold holdings up 1.8% so far this week * Precious metals funds reap 4th biggest weekly inflows -BAML (Updates prices) Aug 9 (Reuters) – Gold …