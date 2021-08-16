PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below one-week peak as dollar holds ground

Aug 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, although receding worries about early tapering by the Federal Reserve and concerns over the Delta coronavirus variant …
