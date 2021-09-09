Gold slipped on Thursday to hover near two-week lows as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on prices, while investors sought cues from major central banks as policymakers signalled support for tapering …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week low as firm dollar hurts appeal - September 9, 2021
- Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Sep 09, 2021 - September 9, 2021
- Gold Price Today Falls Sharply; Rs 9,300 Down from Record High; Silver Drops. Buy or Sell? - September 9, 2021