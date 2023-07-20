Gold prices inched up on Thursday, hovering near an eight-week peak on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon hit pause on its interest rate-hiking cycle.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 8-week high on hopes of Fed rate-hike pause - July 19, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits fresh two-month peak, seems poised to appreciate further - July 19, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,980 resistance amid US Dollar rebound, mixed clues - July 19, 2023