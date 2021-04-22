Gold prices rose on Thursday to hover near an eight-week high touched in the last session, as a sagging dollar and weaker U.S. Treasury yields boosted the metal’s appeal, while palladium held close to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near eight-week high on easing U.S. dollar, yields - April 21, 2021
- Buy Now: Dubai gold prices set to gain in short-term - April 21, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,800 as mixed clues probe two-month high - April 21, 2021