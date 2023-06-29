June 29 (Reuters) – Gold prices lingered near a Mid-March low on Thursday, dragged down by a stronger dollar and hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,903.19 per ounce by 0340 GMT, near a mid-March low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near mid-March low on dollar strength, hawkish Fed - June 28, 2023
- Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Gets a Buy from RBC Capital - June 28, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near mid-March low as Powell flags more rate hikes - June 28, 2023