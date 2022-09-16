PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near two-year low as rate-hike fears persist

Sept 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices hovered near a two-year low on Friday and were set for a weekly fall as an elevated dollar and prospects of aggressive U.S. rate hikes dented bullion’s appeal.
