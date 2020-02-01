*WHO opposes restrictions on travel or trade with China. Jan 31- Gold prices eased on Friday after the World Health Organization said measures taken by China could control the coronavirus outbreak and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as WHO eases virus fears, but set for monthly gain
*WHO opposes restrictions on travel or trade with China. Jan 31- Gold prices eased on Friday after the World Health Organization said measures taken by China could control the coronavirus outbreak and …