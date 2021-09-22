SPDR Gold ETF holdings dropped 0.9 tonnes on Tuesday * Fed’s policy statement due at 1800 GMT (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) Sept 22 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat; US Fed meet outcome eyed - September 22, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher ahead of Fed policy decision - September 22, 2021
- Gold, Copper Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC, Evergrande News Sends Copper Flying - September 22, 2021