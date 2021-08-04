Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a subdued dollar, but the precious metal bobbled in a narrow range as investors awaited signals from U.S. jobs data on the labour market recovery. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold inches higher on lacklustre dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data - August 4, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher on lacklustre dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data - August 4, 2021
- Gold flat as investors await direction from U.S. jobs data - August 3, 2021