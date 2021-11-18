Gold prices edged up on Thursday, as the dollar eased and U.S. bond yields retreated from a three-week high, lifting bullion’s appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher on softer dollar, yields - November 17, 2021
- Royal Fox Gold Reports Additional 2021 Drill Results Including 5.88 g/t over 8.0 Metres, 2.57 g/t over 10.58 Metres and 2.76 g/t over 9.4 Metres - November 17, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 48,740 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 66,400 a kg - November 17, 2021