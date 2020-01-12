*U.S. non-farm payrolls due at 1330 GMT. Jan 10- Gold prices edged down on Friday, after declining as much as 1% in the previous session, as easing tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower amid rising equities as Mideast tensions fade - January 12, 2020
- New Data Suggests Bitcoin and Gold Aren’t as Correlated as You Think - January 12, 2020
- Kirkland Lake Gold: Earnings Estimates Continue To Slide - January 12, 2020