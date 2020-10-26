PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as dollar gains ground

Gold prices eased to an over one-week low on Monday in early Asia trade as the dollar firmed and talks over the new U.S. coronavirus aid package showed no signs of progress. Oct 26 (Reuters) – Gold …
