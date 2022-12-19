Gold prices eased in early Asian hours on Monday, as the market expected more interest rates hikes in the next year by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes - December 18, 2022
- Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes - December 18, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds ahead of United States data, Federal Reserve talk - December 18, 2022