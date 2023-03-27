Gold down for 2nd session in a row * Growth worries, banking stresses could benefit gold- analyst (Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices) By Kavya Guduru March 27 (Reuters) – Gold prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices remain constant over the weekend - March 27, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on steady dollar, with focus on banking risks - March 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD rebound from the key 23.6% Fibo level? - March 26, 2023