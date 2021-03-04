Gold inched up on Thursday, buoyed by a temporary reprieve in U.S. Treasury yields, but a firm dollar limited bullion’s advance and kept it near a nine-month trough. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,711.87 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as easing bond yields offset firm dollar
Gold inched up on Thursday, buoyed by a temporary reprieve in U.S. Treasury yields, but a firm dollar limited bullion’s advance and kept it near a nine-month trough. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,711.87 …