Gold edged higher on Friday as the dollar hovered near a two-and-a-half-year low, helping offset concerns over delays in a U.S. pandemic rescue package. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,836.27 per ounce by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as weaker dollar outweighs U.S. stimulus worries - December 11, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s bearish bias intact while below critical $1850 hurdle – Confluence Detector - December 10, 2020
- Gold set to suffer in the long-term – JP Morgan - December 10, 2020