Gold prices edged up on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened, although record high equities capped bullion’s gains and set it for its first monthly decline in five. Spot gold inched up 0.1% to $1,965.72 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades over half a percent higher on Monday despite thin volume - August 31, 2020
- Should Portfolios Contain Gold And Silver? - August 31, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches up, but set for first monthly decline in five - August 31, 2020