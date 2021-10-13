PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 2% as U.S. dollar, bond yields retreat

Oct 13 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose 2% to a near one-month peak on Wednesday, as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 1.8% at …
