“The Iran-U.S. tensions have escalated to a boiling point, that’s what has been pushing gold prices up.” President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Iraq on Sunday after Baghdad demanded that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold jumps to near 7-year high on U.S.-Iran tensions; palladium breaches $2,000 - January 6, 2020
- Oil Surges Above $70 a Barrel as Asian Markets Digest Iran News - January 5, 2020
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, oil soar, shares slip as U.S. and Iran trade threats - January 5, 2020