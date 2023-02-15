Gold prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest levels in more than a month after data on U.S. consumer prices showed inflation accelerated in January, flaring concerns of tighter Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Higher gold price offsets impact of power cuts for DRDGold - February 15, 2023
- Gold lacks luster as rate-hike worries loom - February 15, 2023
- Gold prices plumment, following strong U.S. retail sales [Video] - February 15, 2023