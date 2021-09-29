Gold prices were flat near a seven-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a rise in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields on growing expectations of an earlier-than-anticipated interest rate liftoff.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near 7-week low on rising dollar, bond yields - September 28, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 46,040 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 60,100 a kg - September 28, 2021
- Gold sector enters consolidation mode as Kirkland Lake and Agnico announce Canadian mega-merger - September 28, 2021