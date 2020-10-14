PRECIOUS-Gold lingers below $1,900 as dollar holds firm

Gold prices lingered below the key $1,900/ounce psychological level on Wednesday as lack of an agreement on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus helped the dollar stay firm. Oct 14 (Reuters) – Gold prices …
