PRECIOUS-Gold lingers near $1,500/oz on trade, recession concerns

Aug 12 (Reuters) – Gold prices on Monday hovered around the $1,500 per ounce level as the U.S.-China trade conflict dragged on, while fears of a global economic slowdown increased. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Is Hot But Nickel Is Hotter As Demand Grows For Batteries In Electric Vehicles - August 11, 2019
- How ‘blue gold’ lost its lustre - August 11, 2019
- Gold Monthly: Insufficient Dry Powder To Sustain Significantly The Rally - August 11, 2019