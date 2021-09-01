Gold prices were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report for clues on when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its pandemic-era stimulus measures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to form an uptrend on a breach above $1870 by year-end – TDS - September 1, 2021
- PRECIOUS Gold listless as investors seek direction from U.S. jobs data - September 1, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady near $1,815, upside seems capped - September 1, 2021