PRECIOUS-Gold little changed despite weaker dollar

Spot gold may break support at $1,262/oz -technicals * SPDR gold holdings down 0.17 pct at 845.47 tonnes on Tuesday (Adds comment, updates prices) Dec 6 (Reuters) – Gold was mostly unchanged in Asian trade on Wednesday after sliding to a two-month low in …
