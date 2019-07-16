July 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. retail sales data due later in the day for further clues on policy easing from the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold little changed; U.S. retail sales data in focus
July 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. retail sales data due later in the day for further clues on policy easing from the Federal …