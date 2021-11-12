PRECIOUS-Gold logs best week since May as inflation fears grow

Nov 12 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Friday and were on track to post their best week in six months, with bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge burnished by a surge in U.S. consumer prices. Spot …
