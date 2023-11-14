Gold prices gained on Tuesday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated after softer-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data, which fuelled more bets that the Federal Reserve may be done hiking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold moves higher as yields, dollar slip after U.S. inflation data - November 14, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Macroeconomic backdrop is turning supportive for XAU/USD – ANZ - November 14, 2023
- Market watch: Egypt’s bourse ends Tuesday flat; gold prices edge higher - November 14, 2023