Gold prices rose to a two-month high on Thursday, approaching the key $1,800 threshold as the U.S. dollar faltered with easing Treasury yields, while supply concerns kept palladium anchored near last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields retreat - April 22, 2021
- Gold hovers near eight-week high on easing U.S. dollar, yields - April 21, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls head towards a monthly 50% mean reversion - April 21, 2021